Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Takes Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 14,027 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,191,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,024,000 after buying an additional 244,617 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

STC stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average is $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.11. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $57.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.90 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.70 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 115,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

