Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,057 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $106.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.73. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.30.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

