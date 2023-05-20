Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases 970 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Webster Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,579,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.09.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $56.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

