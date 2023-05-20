Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summitry LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Eaton by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 124,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,488,000 after buying an additional 24,980 shares during the period. Taika Capital LP lifted its stake in Eaton by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Taika Capital LP now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,377 shares of company stock worth $5,526,193 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ETN opened at $174.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $178.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.67%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

