Kava Price Hits $1.07 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Kava token can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00003960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $564.95 million and approximately $46.65 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava has traded up 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00054168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00039146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00019294 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001052 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 527,416,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,408,548 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.