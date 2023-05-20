Kaspa Trading Down 18.9% Over Last Week (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a total market cap of $318.39 million and approximately $16.16 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,622,206,204 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,604,744,363.867622. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.01780528 USD and is down -7.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $9,365,144.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

