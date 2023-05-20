KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KAR. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE KAR traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.29. 373,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,234. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 165.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 144.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 47.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

