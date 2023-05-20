Kadant Inc. (KAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

Kadant has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Kadant has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kadant to earn $9.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Kadant Stock Performance

KAI traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.41. 44,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,741. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.84 and a 200 day moving average of $194.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kadant has a 52 week low of $154.19 and a 52 week high of $221.27.

Insider Activity

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.27. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $485,049.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,167.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kadant news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $274,641.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,283.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $485,049.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,167.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,960. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kadant

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $635,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 22,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,422,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KAI shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kadant in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Kadant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Featured Stories

