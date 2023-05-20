Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 265,083 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the first quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in A10 Networks by 97.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the first quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in A10 Networks by 97.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the third quarter worth $138,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $47,334.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,475.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $47,334.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,475.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $38,115.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,929.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,213 over the last ninety days. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A10 Networks Trading Up 0.2 %

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

NYSE ATEN opened at $14.10 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

