Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 133,404 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,964 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 423,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 163,155 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,696 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Semtech stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $65.51.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

