Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 170,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 234,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 27.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 11.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 22.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. 47.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $8.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $783.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.88 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.17%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 178.57%.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

