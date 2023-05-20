Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $229.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.81.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

