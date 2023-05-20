Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 39,001 Shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,001 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.63% of Five Star Bancorp worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 967.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 67.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSBC opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Five Star Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

