Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,309,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,179,000 after buying an additional 112,910 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,000,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $160.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.29 and a 12 month high of $217.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.92 and its 200 day moving average is $177.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.57 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,962,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,962,019.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total transaction of $439,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,313 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NXST shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.40.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.