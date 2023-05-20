Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $2.20 Million in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 471.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.13.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $149.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

