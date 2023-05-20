Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 355.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,982 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDD. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in PDD by 225.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859,204 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its stake in shares of PDD by 396.7% during the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 4,427,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,400 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,881,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,309,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the first quarter worth approximately $72,253,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $60.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.32. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $106.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PDD shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PDD from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.89.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

