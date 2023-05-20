Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907,224 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $81,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $52,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Shares of RKT opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $11.38.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $480.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.67 million. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

