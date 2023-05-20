Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 162.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,047 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITOS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 824.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 147,277 shares during the period. Saturn V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,028,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,687,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 23,027 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.58. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The company has a market cap of $547.13 million, a P/E ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $53.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 million. iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.