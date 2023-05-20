Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 28,297 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,297 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,778.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,778.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,464.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,087 shares of company stock worth $170,101. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $46.24. The company has a current ratio of 18.35, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 752.42%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

