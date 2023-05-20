Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 18,595 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 701.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

LBRDK opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $126.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.52.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $498,050.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

