JUNO (JUNO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $42.07 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 20th. One JUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JUNO has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. JUNO has a market capitalization of $42.07 million and approximately $164,290.93 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 74,343,259 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

