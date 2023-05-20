JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.53 and last traded at $46.59. 3,068,156 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,116% from the average session volume of 252,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.62.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.89.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.