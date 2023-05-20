Joystick Price Reaches $0.0477 on Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last week, Joystick has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $9.77 million and approximately $11,390.88 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for $0.0477 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00025932 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018163 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,069.70 or 1.00023506 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.04553909 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,419.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.