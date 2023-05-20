Joystick (JOY) Price Down 12.3% This Week

Joystick (JOY) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Joystick has a market cap of $9.34 million and approximately $11,408.63 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can now be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007050 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00026060 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018221 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,868.31 or 1.00015814 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.04755348 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13,541.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.