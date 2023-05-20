Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JYNT. DA Davidson raised shares of Joint from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Joint from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of JYNT traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 44,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,162. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $216.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 1.43. Joint has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.44 million. Joint had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 3.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Joint will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Joint by 455.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Joint in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Joint by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Joint by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Joint in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.