Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $16.07 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.07 million and $147,846.43 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00026029 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018137 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001106 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,028.50 or 0.99912091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00949398 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $142,626.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.