Jefferies Financial Group Trims Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Target Price to $70.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
ZNTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of ZNTL traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,805. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3,284.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 113,153 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 583,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 254,960 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,861,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,309,000 after acquiring an additional 857,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 68,327 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.