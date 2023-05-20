Jefferies Financial Group Trims Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Target Price to $70.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ZNTL traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,805. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3,284.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 113,153 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 583,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 254,960 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,861,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,309,000 after acquiring an additional 857,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 68,327 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.