Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.
Janus Henderson Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $50,017.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,973.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Janus Henderson Group Company Profile
Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
