Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $50,017.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,973.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

