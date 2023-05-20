James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $749.92

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 749.92 ($9.39) and traded as high as GBX 900 ($11.27). James Cropper shares last traded at GBX 895 ($11.21), with a volume of 1,956 shares trading hands.

James Cropper Trading Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 674.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 751.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.91. The company has a market cap of £88.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,431.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at James Cropper

In other James Cropper news, insider Mark A. J. Cropper bought 50,000 shares of James Cropper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 609 ($7.63) per share, with a total value of £304,500 ($381,435.55). In other news, insider Mark A. J. Cropper bought 8,000 shares of James Cropper stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.58) per share, for a total transaction of £48,400 ($60,628.84). Also, insider Mark A. J. Cropper bought 50,000 shares of James Cropper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 609 ($7.63) per share, with a total value of £304,500 ($381,435.55). Insiders own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

James Cropper Company Profile

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and moulded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures nonwovens material used in zero solutions, aerospace and defense, fire protection, construction, and transportation.

