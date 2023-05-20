J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance
JBHT stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.37. The stock had a trading volume of 632,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $200.64.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,158 shares of company stock worth $1,264,895. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
