J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

JBHT stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.37. The stock had a trading volume of 632,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $200.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,158 shares of company stock worth $1,264,895. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

