Isthmus Partners LLC Trims Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Isthmus Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,767 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.17.

NYSE CI traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $255.13. 1,079,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,211. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

