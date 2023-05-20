Isthmus Partners LLC Trims Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Isthmus Partners LLC trimmed its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,046 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

Insider Activity at eBay

eBay Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.48. 4,278,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,900,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.56. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. eBay’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

