Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 669 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Isthmus Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for about 1.4% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 91,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $6.33 on Friday, reaching $224.23. 1,368,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,811. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.19.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

