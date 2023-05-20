Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 4,576 Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Isthmus Partners LLC lessened its stake in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in CRA International were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CRA International by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CRA International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CRA International by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CRA International by 4,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRAI. StockNews.com began coverage on CRA International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on CRA International from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

CRA International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,535. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.11. CRA International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.21). CRA International had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CRA International news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $111,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

