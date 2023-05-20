Isthmus Partners LLC Purchases 1,849 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 6.5% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,679,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,077,000 after purchasing an additional 223,179 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,711,000 after purchasing an additional 214,547 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 73.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 146,634 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 96.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 86,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 2,730.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 70,991 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of Interface stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. 339,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Interface Announces Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Interface had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TILE. Truist Financial cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interface in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

