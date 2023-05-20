Isthmus Partners LLC Has $4.71 Million Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Isthmus Partners LLC lessened its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,171 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Kohl’s worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KSS. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $201,401,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,591,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kohl’s by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,962,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,796,000 after acquiring an additional 551,124 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 244.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 357,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Kohl’s by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,241,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,676,000 after buying an additional 329,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Kohl’s news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury purchased 92,500 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSS traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,699,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -444.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KSS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

