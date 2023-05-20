Isthmus Partners LLC Has $11.50 Million Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Isthmus Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley makes up 1.7% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.06% of W. R. Berkley worth $11,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,847,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,885,000 after purchasing an additional 161,143 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,253,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,054,000 after purchasing an additional 642,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,716,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $56.04 and a 1-year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

