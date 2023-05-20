iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Holdings Decreased by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $82.56 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $103.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.15.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

