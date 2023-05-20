iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,658,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,778,000 after purchasing an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after buying an additional 354,839 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after buying an additional 244,127 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,219,000 after buying an additional 155,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,112,000 after buying an additional 251,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $111.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average of $118.73. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $131.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

