iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,448 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $94,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $88.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $73.86 and a 12 month high of $93.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

