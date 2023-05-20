iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,863 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBB stock opened at $93.21 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $100.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.64 and its 200-day moving average is $94.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

