iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Stock Position Boosted by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,366,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 744,971 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up about 4.6% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $284,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 534.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 189,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,033,000 after buying an additional 159,491 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 330,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,469,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 15,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,407,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,058,811. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.56. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.35 and a 52 week high of $92.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

