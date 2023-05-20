iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $245.03 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The company has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.17.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

