iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

iRobot Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of IRBT traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.07. 863,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,757. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.20. iRobot has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $60.24. The company has a market cap of $884.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of iRobot

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 5.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 10.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

