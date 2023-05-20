Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Invitae from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitae presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Shares of NYSE NVTA traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,050,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,014,866. Invitae has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $117.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.57 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 285.28% and a negative net margin of 611.14%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitae will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 21,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $25,870.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 354,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 21,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $25,870.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 354,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 26,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $31,771.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 576,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,717.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,919 shares of company stock worth $198,630 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invitae by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 122,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,807 shares during the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 415,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 57,196 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

