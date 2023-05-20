Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $446.03 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $431.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $125.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.35.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.