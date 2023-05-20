Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intrepid Potash from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

Intrepid Potash stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $69.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $86.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 20.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 11.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 170,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 16,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a diversified mineral company, which engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions.

Featured Articles

