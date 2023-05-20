Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.45.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,400. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $66.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.64.

Insider Activity

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $95.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $183,244.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,785.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $183,244.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,785.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $250,799.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,537,711 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 173.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Recommended Stories

