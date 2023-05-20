Internet Computer Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.30 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 19th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $2.30 billion and $15.46 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $5.27 or 0.00019617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00054440 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00039474 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,808,244 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,304,953 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

