International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:IGIC)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

International General Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 1.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

International General Insurance Trading Up 4.6 %

IGIC stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $406.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14. International General Insurance has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $8.91.

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 22.59%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on International General Insurance from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGIC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in International General Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in International General Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International General Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in International General Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in International General Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial insurance and re-insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The Specialty Long-tail segment includes the casualty business, financial institutions line of business, and marine liability line of business.

